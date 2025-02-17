Elderly man missing after leaving emergency room

João Francisco, better known as Severino, has been missing since Monday morning, when he left the emergency room at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

His daughter, Aline Rocha, told DIÁRIO that the man fell yesterday afternoon and was taken from the Machico emergency room to the hospital.

However, the services informed that the 71-year-old man left the emergency room at 6:45 am today and has not yet given any news.

Aline Rocha asks anyone who finds him to contact her on 962 009 720, as she says that her father sometimes gets disoriented and probably doesn’t know how to get home to Machico.

