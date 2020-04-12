More Quarantine Fun, but first a thanks to the NHS Staff in the UK from celebrities.

Happy Easter to you all.

Half of us are going to come out of this quarantine as amazing cooks. The other half will come out with a drinking problem.



I used to spin that toilet paper like I was on Wheel of Fortune. Now I turn it like I’m cracking a safe.



I need to practice social-distancing from the refrigerator.



Still haven’t decided where to go for Easter —– The Living Room or The Bedroom



PSA: every few days try your jeans on just to make sure they fit. Pajamas will have you believe all is well in the kingdom.



Homeschooling is going well. 2 students suspended for fighting and 1 teacher fired for drinking on the job.



I don’t think anyone expected that when we changed the clocks we’d go from Standard Time to the Twilight Zone



I saw a neighbour talking to her cat. It was obvious she thought her cat understood her. I came into my house, told my dog….. we laughed a lot.



So, after this quarantine…..will the producers of My 600 Pound Life just find me or do I find them?



Quarantine Day 5: Went to this restaurant called THE KITCHEN. You have to gather all the ingredients and make your own meal. I have no clue how this place is still in business.



My body has absorbed so much soap and disinfectant lately that when I pee it cleans the toilet.



Day 5 of Homeschooling: One of these little monsters called in a bomb threat.



I’m so excited — it’s time to take out the garbage. What should I wear?



I hope the weather is good tomorrow for my trip to Puerto Backyarda. I’m getting tired of Los Livingroom.



Classified Ad: Single man with toilet paper seeks woman with hand sanitizer for good clean fun.