A vehicle passing in the direction of Funchal / Curral das Freiras stopped suddenly as it appeared after the curve that precedes the junction near the ‘entrance’ of the Curral das Freiras tunnel, where the PSP set up a checkpoint. The driver did not risk going forward and immediately reversed to apparently ‘flee’ from the authorities.

At this checkpoint implemented this Saturday, traffic has been very limited. In just another hour, only three vehicles, one of which is the career bus, with only one passenger, also supervised by the police.