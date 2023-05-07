TAP vehicles land in Porto Santo to repair Airbus A320-251N

The technicians who will proceed with the repair of the Airbus A320-251N, which this morning failed to connect to Lisbon due to a “technical problem”, landed at Porto Santo Airport at 6:19 pm this Sunday.

As already reported by DIÁRIO, the aircraft was scheduled to depart at 11:40 am from the island of Porto Santo to carry out the designated operation TP1738 to the Portuguese capital. The takeoff was aborted due to “a problem with a valve”.

The Portuguese air carrier activated the support means, which were sent to the Autonomous Region of Madeira on flight TP1687 to solve the technical malfunction.

Passengers who should have traveled to Lisbon this Sunday morning should travel on the same aircraft later this evening. For the time being, the wait will take place in the departure lounge of Porto Santo’s airport infrastructure.

On its official website, TAP describes the Airbus A320-251N as “unique and progressive”, equipped with “state-of-the-art engines and Sharklet devices on the wingtips”, enabling a “reduction of around 50% in polluting emissions and noise, compared to the average values ​​of the industry”.

From Diário Notícias

