Food collection in Madeira below that registered in May last year

The collection of food that is being promoted by the Food Bank, this weekend, in Madeira is registering less donations than in the same campaign a year ago.

The president of the Bank in the Region says that, so far, 15 tons of food have been accounted for, one less than in May last year at the same time.

Fátima Aveiro appeals to Madeirans to continue contributing and hopes that this will happen by the end of the day, allowing, in some way, to recover the amounts. The Bank’s president recalls that there are still a few hours left for the supermarkets to close and that some initiatives are taking place in the city of Funchal, which, when completed, may lead more people to the supermarkets.

One of the volunteers, with whom we spoke, said that many people were involved in the Mother’s Day celebrations and that, afterwards, it is possible to go to the supermarkets.

On the issue of volunteers, which, at the beginning of this week, were few, Fátima Aveiro says that, however, after appeals in the media, they appeared. The President notes with pleasure that some of the beneficiaries of the Food Bank, even though through other institutions, have volunteered to help, which is happening. They give what they have, points out the president.

Next week, in the same supermarkets where food collection takes place, vouchers will be available, which can be paid by customers and thus contribute to the Food Bank.

The next Food Bank food collection campaign is scheduled for the 2nd and 3rd of December.

From Diário Notícias

