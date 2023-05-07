177 passengers continue their journey to Lisbon after 10 hours of waiting

I really hope these passengers were not kept in the airport all this time.

Flight number TP1738 operated by TAP departed at 20:55 this Sunday from Porto Santo Airport to Lisbon after having been stuck on the runway for about 10 hours due to a breakdown.

On board are 177 passengers, who had their passage scheduled for 11:40 am today.

The trip was only possible after the Portuguese airline had activated the support means, which were sent to the Autonomous Region of Madeira on flight TP1687 to solve the technical malfunction.

From Diário Notícias

