Cane production remains below needs

Prices will no dou t go up even more, with the aguardente almost doubled in price in January, if it goes up further this will be a great shame.

The production of sugar cane still does not satisfy the demand of the existing factories in the Region and today the manager of the Fábrica de Mel do Ribeiro Seco, in Funchal, noted that the 1,600 tons they needed to satisfy their honey production needs and other traditional products, will not be achieved.

In full operation, Luís Camacho believes that they could reach just over 1,100 tons of cane, and last year they reached 1,300 tons, trusting that the final product will be “always the same or better than in previous years”. As for the quality of the raw material, some have entered better than others, especially the one that came to the mill after Easter, starting in April.

As for prices for consumers, he stresses that they cannot increase too much so as not to burden the customer, which would be very difficult for even the company itself, which at this time employs 31 workers, some seasonal, given the volume of sugarcane that arrives at this time. of the year.

The president of the Regional Government, who visited the mill accompanied by the regional secretary of Agriculture, Humberto Vasconcelos, also pointed out that this Honey Factory at Ribeiro Seco does not produce rum, but honey cakes and bread, stressing that its management has had “a very positive attitude in the market, every year presenting innovative products, such as organic sugarcane honey, bread kits, jams”, he exemplified.

Miguel Albuquerque pointed out that this is one of the main producers in Madeira’s tradition, which sells a lot of processed products, namely to tourists at the Airport. He praised the fact that they market processed products, “as I have always advocated”, he said.

And he also stated at those who, “in a lying way”, have been publicizing about the prices paid to farmers. “From 2022 to 2023 we increased the amount paid by 30%. That is, last year it was paid at 30 cents and this year it will be paid at 36 cents, with the mills contributing 15 cents, POSEI (community funds) with 19 cents and the Regional Budget with 2 cents”, he explained.

Regional production has not grown, but guarantees that it has not fallen, varying between 9,000 tons or a little more, unlike the price that for four years, until 2021, was 28 cents, increasing to 30 cents in 2022 and this year increases the aforementioned value. “The government and the producers have gradually followed the evolution of prices. That is the reality. It has to be done progressively, in the sense that the companies that buy the cane can also be profitable, continue to work and dispose of the product at affordable prices for the consumer”, defended the minister.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...