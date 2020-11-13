Today there are 10 new positive cases to report. These are 3 imported cases (2 from Poland and 1 from Spain) and 7 cases of local transmission (associated with previously identified cases).

According to the IASAÚDE report, there are 17 more recovered cases. There are 192 active cases of infection.

Of these, four patients are admitted to the multipurpose unit dedicated to the hospital’s Covid-19 – one of them is the man in his 40s who worsened symptoms, just as AgoraMadeira advanced this afternoon.