This afternoon, in Praça do Município, the ‘Rights and Books’ event, a sort of Funchal Book Fair, will bring together over the next few days 18 booksellers and used book dealers, in an investment by the Funchal City Council (CMF) the 50 thousand euros. The space is open until November 20, from 10 am to 7 pm.

The cultural initiative that arises in order to promote literature in the city and, at the same time, to support the booksellers, publishers and alfarrabos of the county, this year focuses on the children and youth.

In an atypical year, Miguel Silva Gouveia, Mayor of Funchal, explained at the opening of the event, that the CMF has sought to “adapt its cultural program” to the current pandemic context of the covid-19.

In this sense, this council bet takes place in two different pavilions, with a maximum capacity of 50 people, temperature measurement and hand disinfection at the entrance of the enclosure.

“During the event, in addition to the space for buying books, there will be several presentations and book launches in the other pavilion, six of which were edited or supported by the Funchal City Council”, explained the mayor.

