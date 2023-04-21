Bad accident at the mouth of a tunnel in Seixal causes five injuries

The violent collision between two vehicles on the Via Expresso, at the mouth of the João Delgado tunnel, in Seixal (Porto Moniz), near Véu da Noiva, injured five people and left a trail of destruction.

As the images show, one of the cars, which was heading towards São Vicente – was traveling in a downward direction – ended up colliding with another vehicle, which was following on the other road, towards Porto Moniz. The collision caused one of the cars to overturn several times and just stop in a ravine, while the one that was circulating in the upward direction was on the edge of the coast road close to going over.

The collision took place around 6 pm and left injuries on two women and three men (all adults between the ages of 20 and 70), who were soon transported to Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça thanks to the intervention of two fire departments.

Among the male wounded, one of them had a suspected fracture in a leg and arm – he was the only one who needed to be extricated – while the other two men also needed care. Due to the impact, one complained of pain in the back and stomach and another had a hematoma in the abdomen. As for the female occupants, they all had chest pains and shortness of breath.

Two corporations were then mobilized to the site, since the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz, who sent 10 elements distributed by three ambulances and a vehicle for extrication, requested support from the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol, who sent two other ambulances to the incident.

Excessive speed or a poorly calculated overtaking by the vehicle that had just left the João Delgado tunnel could be the causes of this ostentatious accident that conditioned traffic on the Via Expresso.

From Diário Notícias