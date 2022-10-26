“There is very little accommodation for displaced students”

Alex Faria, president of the Academic Board of Madeira, highlighted the lack of student accommodation in the Region.

In the presentation of the solemn opening session of the academic year 2022/2023 of the University of Madeira (UMa), he said that students from the North Coast, as well as those from abroad, have difficulty finding accommodation, as most affordable accommodation is taken, and prices for renting have doubled or even tripled in many areas.

If we talk about private accommodation, these have “tourist” values, he stressed.

From Diário Notícias

