The leisure area of ​​Ribeirinho, in Estreito da Calheta, has just been renovated with the aim of offering better conditions to its users.

The work carried out included the construction of sanitary facilities, new sets of tables and benches, counters, the improvement of the barbecue area, as well as the installation of security balconies and signage.

The space also has a new floor made with traditional paving. The concern with maintaining some of the characteristics of this emblematic space, which is already available for the enjoyment of the local population and its visitors, should be highlighted.

The intervention, under the responsibility of the Parish Council presided over by Patrício Agrela, had the support of the City Council of Calheta, which welcomes the recovery of this type of infrastructure, especially in a municipality that is so sought after for walks, picnics and family get-togethers . “It’s another work thinking about people’s well-being”, defends the president Carlos Teles.

From Jornal Madeira