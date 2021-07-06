The Delta variant of the coronavirus already represents jyst over 20% of the samples sent by the Autonomous Region of Madeira to the Ricardo Jorge Institute, as announced this morning by the Regional Secretary for Health and Civil Protection.

Pedro Ramos, who spoke with the media on the sidelines of the signing of a protocol signed between the Regional Health Service and the Conservatory – Professional School of the Arts of Madeira, once again appealed to the population to adhere to the ongoing vaccination and biweekly testing in pharmacies to be more protected from these new variants.

In any case, the Region is increasingly protected, thanks to all the work carried out by the regional authorities, as he highlighted, already during the ceremony. “After 19 months, we are winning this war,” he said. “We have few cases, we are suspicious and living close to normal. My message in this new struggle, which is not over yet, is that, when you are called to be vaccinated, that you always answer yes and continue to take the test every 15 days”.

From Jornal Madeira