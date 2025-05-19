Hot weather finally on its way.

Spring will finally arrive, leading to summer.

Rising temperatures for this week with maximum temperatures of 24/25°C are expected in Funchal. There will also be plenty of sunshine and very little rain.

Next week we could have the first episode of persistent hot weather, the development of a North African hot air mass. The models are indicating this possibility. It will be something to monitor as we are still far from this possibility.

I will be keeping an eye on this as we head to Lisbon and then drive down to the Algarve at the end of this month.

My first time in Lisbon, will only be 2 nights, and then 11 nights in the Algarve.

PT weather sites are already forecasting extreme heat for mainland Portugal, especially inland.

