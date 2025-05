A JM reader warned, a few moments ago, of “yet another case of tourists abusing public places to spend the night”.

According to the eyewitness, they spent the night in a parked vehicle, with the windows covered, at the Miradouro do Pico de São Gonçalo, in Funchal.

It should be noted that, just a short while ago, JM reported that other tourists spent the night in an improvised campsite in the Leroy Melin garden.

