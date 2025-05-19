Overheating brakes detected on Jet2 plane landing in Madeira

The Jet2 plane (flight LS 529), coming from Newcastle, in the United Kingdom, experienced some technical problems when landing at Madeira Airport, late this afternoon.

Upon arrival on the island, the aircraft’s brakes were reportedly overheating, prompting firefighters to intervene, as recorded by an aircraft enthusiast who runs the YouTube page “Madeira Woman Spotter”.

The images can be seen from 5h 30 minute.

As a precaution, passengers left through the front door of the plane, with firefighters remaining on site until the end of the disembarkation process.

This was a troubled landing from the start, as can be seen from the trajectory recorded on Flightradar24, the plane performed several maneuvers in the air before attempting to land in Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

