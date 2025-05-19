Madeira without places to park and spend the night in motorhomes

There are no places in Madeira to park and spend the night in motorhomes or in cars with tents on the roof. This is a statement, by way of assurance, from the Secretary of Tourism, Environment and Culture, speaking to Antena 1.

Faced with the photographs that have been circulating in recent days, showing this type of practice at various viewpoints, Eduardo Jesus is categorical and states that this type of activity is illegal.

When asked by journalist Marco António Sousa about the possibility of the government creating areas where parking and overnight stays for these types of vehicles are permitted, Eduardo Jesus completely dismissed this possibility.

