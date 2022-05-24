New access to the west of Funchal will be built

The real estate expansion that takes place in the parish of São Martinho will oblige the Regional Government and Funchal City Council to build a new access between the Monumental Road and the Expressway to ensure better flow of traffic between the city and the Santa Rita area.

The President of the Regional Government sent the presentation of the project to be carried out to February next year, noting that the Government and the City Council of Funchal already have the road solution to alleviate the growing traffic movement in the west of Funchal.

He did not reveal more details about “the new crossing of Funchal”, which he classified as “the third way of mobility to the city of Funchal”.

Revelation made on the occasion of the presentation of Madeira Acqua Residence.

From Diário Notícias

