In a note sent to the newsrooms, the Presidency of the Regional Government of Madeira, faced with the news broadcast by the media, in this case by Antena 1, that “the Autonomous Region of Madeira will soon create its cryptocurrency”, denies such communication.

“The statement that the Government will manage a currency is not only false but also affects the image of the Regional Government and Madeira, which already demarcates itself from this intention”, reads the statement.

From Jornal Madeira

