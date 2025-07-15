Public parking reservation sparks controversy again in Madeira

A public parking space located in the city of Funchal was allegedly reserved this Tuesday, July 15, by a group of tourists.

The situation ended up generating a disturbance at the site with several passers-by intervening in order to free up the parking space.

In a post on the Facebook group ‘Ocorrências Madeira,’ a member of the public recounts the incident, stating that passersby prevented the rental car from parking. “The spell has backfired,” reads the post, which gains dozens of responses condemning the public parking space reservation.

The tourists were forced to leave amidst a shower of boos for the locals.

This isn’t an isolated incident. Earlier this month, a similar incident occurred in the Praia Formosa public parking lot, prompting the Public Security Police to intervene.

As DIÁRIO verified in its ‘Fact Check’ section, the Highway Code states that “the reservation of parking spaces on public roads, in any form, without authorization from the competent authority is prohibited”.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...