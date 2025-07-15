Public parking reservation sparks controversy again in Madeira

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

A public parking space located in the city of Funchal was allegedly reserved this Tuesday, July 15, by a group of tourists.

The situation ended up generating a disturbance at the site with several passers-by intervening in order to free up the parking space.

In a post on the Facebook group ‘Ocorrências Madeira,’ a member of the public recounts the incident, stating that passersby prevented the rental car from parking. “The spell has backfired,” reads the post, which gains dozens of responses condemning the public parking space reservation.

The tourists were forced to leave amidst a shower of boos for the locals.

This isn’t an isolated incident. Earlier this month, a similar incident occurred in the Praia Formosa public parking lot, prompting the Public Security Police to intervene.

As DIÁRIO verified in its ‘Fact Check’ section, the Highway Code states that “the reservation of parking spaces on public roads, in any form, without authorization from the competent authority is prohibited”.

From Diário Notícias

Previous ArticleEmergency Response Test
Next ArticlePSP-Madeira warns that reserving parking spaces with objects and people is prohibited
Tobi Hughes

4 Responses

  1. This will become a regular occurrence. A park and ride facility just outside Funchal would be advantageous.

    Reply

  2. Siga can’t organise normal service buses and replacement for Giro cards, so there is no chance of running a park and ride service 😞

    Reply

  3. The storm is coming! You have the immigrants already now you are being disrespected by tourists, who clearly, don’t respect your land or laws.
    Forget the face blanking, show who these people are please, force shame on them and tell the world which nation trashes another nations laws without care or fear of being legally reprimanded.
    You’re reporting on new air links but cannot control the situation that already exists, yet bring more tourists in.
    The Spanish syndrome is rapidly coming at Madeira!

    Reply

    1. Fighting a wrong with another wrong is not the way [and actually under EU data protection laws is illegal] Tobi did the right thing by obliterating faces…don’t shoot the messenger he does a bloody good job reporting these things. As the years pass it gets worse and it will continue, I’m that ancient that I remember the banana plantations [and the Horta urbanos provided by CMF for the locals to grow vegetables] before the carbuncle with it’s chicken coop balconies, but sadly money talks and big corporations win. I hold my hands up, I’m an import and luckily can afford the rent I’m charges but in my case the property was empty before I took it on and I am lucky to live in this wonderful place I now call home…rant over, boa tarde á tudos.

      Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy