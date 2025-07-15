PSP-Madeira warns that reserving parking spaces with objects and people is prohibited

“Reserving parking spaces on public roads with objects or people is prohibited,” warns the Madeira PSP Regional Command, in a post published today on its Facebook page.

Today, JM reported that tourists tried to reserve a parking space near Funchal City Hall but were discouraged by locals.

According to a newspaper reader, people revolted and the tourists had to leave the place, having been booed.

Last week, on Formosa beach, a candidate for a trip to the sea tried to park her car in a spot occupied by tourists who were also saving a space.

However, the young woman eventually gave up after allegedly seeing the tourists begin to sit in the vehicle. Even so, the driver made a video and posted it online, a situation that sparked both discontent and positive reactions.

Today, PSP-Madeira takes the opportunity to clarify that these situations are prohibited.

