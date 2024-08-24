Racial Attacks – Bangladeshi youth attacked on Avenida do Mar

This is becoming a daily occurrence, the police know the gangs doing this, the racial attacks on foreign residents on the island is growing and growing, with not a lot being done.

30-year-old man, originally from Bangladesh but living in Madeira, was the target of attacks on Avenida do Mar last night.

According to JM, the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were called at 10 pm to assist the victim who had injuries to his face.

After first aid, the man was taken to the emergency department at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

From Jornal Madeira

