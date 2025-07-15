Vehicle overturned and one injured in four-car accident in Funchal

Pasted this about 30 mins ago, totally unbelievable on this ro ad.

An accident that occurred this afternoon on Estrada Monumental, near the former ‘Aripan’ facilities, involved four vehicles and left one injured.

The initial alert, at 6:50 pm, reported a collision between two vehicles, but, upon arrival at the scene, the Funchal Firefighters found that the situation was more complex, with four vehicles involved, including one that had overturned.

The officers also found two victims outside their vehicles, only one of whom, a 44-year-old German citizen, required hospital assistance as he had several bruises on his body.

In total, the Funchal Fire Department deployed five vehicles and a total of 14 personnel. The Public Security Police (PSP) were also present to monitor the incident and direct traffic.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...