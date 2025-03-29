Strong wind caused at least 32 incidents in Madeira

Its incredible no orange warning was given and all the trails and levadas stay open .

The Regional Civil Protection Service, IP-RAM, registered, until 11:00 am this Saturday, a total of 32 occurrences related to the strong wind affecting Madeira.

The incidents involved 66 operatives and 33 ground resources.

Among the main incidents, there were 14 falling trees, 13 collapses of building structures and five damages to supply networks.

The municipality of Funchal was the most affected, with 23 occurrences, followed by Câmara de Lobos (five), Santa Cruz (three) and Machico (one).

On social media, Civil Protection reinforces the safety recommendations already published for strong winds and reminds of the guidelines of the National Maritime Authority regarding the state of the sea.

On social media many trees are down as can be seen in the video below.

