Wind forces at least three planes heading to Madeira to divert

The strong winds felt today in the Madeira archipelago are affecting airport operations at Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport.

Two planes – an Azores Airlines, coming from Toronto (which stopped in Ponta Delgada) and a Norwegian, coming from Copenhagen (Denmark) – landed at Porto Santo Airport, after having failed to land in Madeira.

A third, an easyJet plane, was diverted to Las Palmas in the Canaries.

There are still some planes ‘circling’ in the airspace between Madeira and Porto Santo, waiting for an ‘opening’ to attempt landing in Madeira.

It should be noted that, despite the strong wind, Binter’s first flight this morning, which connects the islands, took place normally.

Madeira is, until 6 pm this Saturday, March 29, under a yellow warning for strong winds.

Like this: Like Loading...