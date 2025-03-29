No sign of settled weather.

Forecasts show a new severe weather forecast for mid-next week, rain, strong winds, possibility of snow and maritime turbulence.

We could have the approach of a depression of polar features, or a wide depressive area to the archipelago.

Situation to follow.

Its a long way off but as always updates will be dropping here, but before that tomorrow and Monday we have the forecast of rain, then a better day on Tuesday.

It really has been a long period of unsettled weather for Madeira, and much lower temperatures than we are use to.

