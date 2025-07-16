New rockfall in Calheta reinforces alert

A new rockfall recorded this afternoon in the village of Calheta has once again raised alarms regarding the safety of the cliff in that area of the municipality. Although the rock was small, it caused damage to two vehicles that were illegally parked in a parking lot designated exclusively for buses.

The incident, which occurred in a frequently busy area, did not cause any injuries, but required the mobilization of the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters, the Municipal Civil Protection Service and the PSP, who took charge of the incident.

Thanks to one of my readers for these photos below.

This latest incident occurred in a location known for similar incidents in the past and rekindles the need for containment work. During the Municipal Day ceremony on June 20th, the mayor of Calheta, Carlos Teles, highlighted the urgent need for intervention on the cliff face, highlighting stabilisation work as a priority.

From Diário Notícias

