Thanks to Christine, and this message for some help.

We bought some Christmas Tree decorations made in Madeira from a stall in the Christmas Village at the Funchal Town Square (Praca do Municipo) in 2020 and have been looking to buy more each year but haven’t been able to find either the maker or the seller again. Our family really likes the decorations with the design and year on them and we were wondering if any of your News readers might have seen them or know who made them as we would like to buy some to take home to our family in Scotland.

