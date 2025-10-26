Rain and Strong winds for Tuesday

Madeira 28-10-2025

Greater Increase of the weather condition for Tuesday where we will have a greater approach to a depression, periods of rain or showers are expected, as well as a considerable increase in the force of the southwest wind with gusts that could reach 90km/ (mountain areas).

A few days away, but this could cause some problems at the airport. Windguru is already showing strong winds for Tuesday, so if its a day you will be travelling, be prepared of possible delays or cancellations.

