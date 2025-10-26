Accident on the Expressway in Santa Cruz with Video

An accident occurred this morning on the Via Rápida, in the Machico – Funchal direction, near the airport area.

The car rolled over sideways and claimed two victims, a mother and daughter, aged between 40 and 50 and 5 to 10 years old.

From what was possible to ascertain, the mother complained of lower back and chest pain and the child had a slight head injury.

The Santa Cruz Firefighters were called.

The victims were transported by an ambulance from the Santa Cruz Fire Department and the Machico Municipal Fire Department to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital in Funchal.

Like this: Like Loading...