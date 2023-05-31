MADEIRA UNDER YELLOW WARNING DUE TO RAIN AND THUNDERSTORM

Five districts on the mainland and the archipelago of Madeira will be under yellow warning today due to the forecast of sometimes heavy showers and thunderstorms, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

The districts of Bragança, Viseu, Guarda, Vila Real and Castelo Branco will be under warning between 12:00 and 21:00 today because locally heavy showers are expected, sometimes with hail and accompanied by strong gusts, and favorable conditions to the occurrence of thunderstorms.

The IPMA also placed the Madeira archipelago under a yellow warning between 09:00 and 18:00 today due to forecast periods of rain or showers, sometimes heavy, which could be accompanied by thunderstorms.

The yellow warning is issued whenever there is a risk situation for certain activities dependent on the weather situation.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...