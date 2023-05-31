TWO SHIPS IN THE PORT OF FUNCHAL ON THE LAST DAY OF THE CRUISE SEASON

The port of Funchal today receives the cruise ships ‘Ventura’ and ‘Deutschland’ which should have called at the island of Porto Santo but, due to bad weather, came directly from the Azores to Madeira.

The two ships are moving a total of 4,936 people, including 3,455 passengers and 1,481 crew.

The ‘Ventura’ started this 14-night cruise in Southampton last Saturday and is now in Funchal, followed by La Palma, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Cadiz and Lisbon, returning to Southampton on June 10. The ship travels with 3 056 passengers and 1 201 crew.

The ‘Deutschland’ started this cruise on May 21, in Bremerhaven, where it is currently positioned, a cruise called “22-night dream trip to the Atlantic islands”. It made a stopover in Portland, Sicilia, Praia da Vitória, Ponta Delgada, now Funchal, followed by La Palma, La Gomera, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Lisbon, Vigo, Guernsey and the return to Bremerhaven is scheduled for June 12.

The ship has 399 passengers and 280 crew on board.

