Wet Wednesday

Wet WednesdayTobi Hughes·31st May 2023Madeira News We could see some heavy rain in some areas today from early afternoon. The West and South west will see the heaviest of the rain with 10-25mm expected in 3 hours. The possibility of thunder will also be about thoughout the afternoon. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related