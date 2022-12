Super unleaded gasoline IO 95 – costing 1,648 euros per liter – is sold for 1,593 euros per liter from Monday, a value below the beginning of the war between Ukraine and Russia, when it was worth 1,794 euros.

Road diesel will cost 1,556 euros per litre, above pre-conflict values ​​(1,548 euros per litre), currently costing 1,613 euros per litre.

Colored and marked diesel, currently at 1.271 euros, is now 1.219 euros per liter.

