The Regional Arts Week started today and runs until the 4th of July. At the opening of the initiative, which returns this year for its 10th edition, the Regional Exhibition of Plastic Expression was also inaugurated, which at this time fills the Central Avenue on Avenida Arriaga with color and creativity, transformed into an authentic open-air gallery with 160 works carried out by Madeiran students.

“After a year of absence, our schools return to the Central Board to exhibit the work that has been carried out throughout this school year”, rejoiced, at the time, the regional secretary of Education, Jorge Carvalho, who highlighted that in this one that was another challenging year in every way, there was no lack of “dedication, commitment and work” of the teachers of the schools in the Region in fulfilling their mission.

At the opening of the Regional Arts Week, the government official explained that the exhibition that ‘invaded’ downtown Funchal is also associated with 40 years of artistic education in schools in the Region, a journey that is also a source of pride for the Regional Government.

The 160 works on display on Avenida Arriaga, made by children and young people from schools in the region as part of the Regional Exhibition of Plastic Expression, which this year has the motto ‘The Heart of Art’, “are also a demonstration of the will that our schools, our students, our teachers and families had to show themselves again to the community”, he stressed.

From Journal Madeira