Between the 13th and 17th of September, Horários do Funchal will have a stand, in stopover format, inside the La Vie shopping centre, more specifically on the second floor in front of the entrance and exit access to Rua Dr. João Brito Câmara.

The initiative is part of the company’s policy of proximity to its audiences and will allow testing an innovative project “GIRO em Casa” whose objective is, in the future, to allow anyone interested in purchasing a GIRO card to apply online through the website of company and receive it at home within an estimated period of five working days, with free shipping in the case of the regular mail option.

The cards can be loaded later, with the appropriate pass profile or pre-purchased trips, at any Horários do Funchal service point, at its vending machines and Payshop resellers.

GIRO cards may be requested at the stand, upon presentation of the necessary documentation for each profile, with the possibility of sending it to the indicated address. Furthermore, any doubts related to transport tickets and company services will be clarified on site.

Service to the public will be held between 10:00 and 14:00 and between 15:00 and 18:00.

To mark the launch of this initiative, which took place today at 10:00 am, Horários do Funchal, Alejandro Gonçalves and Susana Pinto Correia, President and Member of the Board of Directors and the Director of the La Shopping Center, were present at La Vie, respectively.

From Jornal Madeira

