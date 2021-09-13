This again has been talked about for years, and these are the photos below to show what it could look like, this is going back to February 2019, and the article is here.

The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque will be this Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 12:00 pm, at the Funchal marina, in the presentation of the architectural project for the remodeling of the Funchal Marina (dry part), which it will include the demolition of existing structures and the construction of new buildings and landscaping.

The new project foresees the construction of 13 commercial spaces – including four restaurants, two cafés/bars and seven stores – in addition to a space dedicated to official authorities (GNR) and also 10 kiosks.

The total area to be built is about 3,000m2 and the area of ​​landscaping is approximately 6000m2.

The estimated value for the investment is 4.9 million euros and the construction period will be 18 months.

It is the intention of APRAM to launch the tender for the contract by the end of this year, once the specialty project is concluded, in order to start the work in 2022.

From Jornal Madeira