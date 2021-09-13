The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, inaugurates tomorrow, September 14, 2021, at 5 pm, in the village of Ribeira Brava, the new Alzheimer’s Center in Madeira, the “Dragoeiro” unit, managed by the Parish Center of São Bento.

The ‘Dragoeiro’ Alzheimer’s Unit will have the functions of a Residential Establishment for the Elderly and an Inpatient Unit, as well as a Day Care Centre.

The Residential Establishment for Elderly People and Inpatient Unit has a capacity for 18 users and will operate uninterruptedly, 24 hours a day.

The Day Center has a capacity for 45 users, with opening hours from Monday to Saturday, between 8:00 am and 9:00 pm. In other words, 63 users in total.

It should also be noted that the team at the Alzheimer’s Unit “Dragoeiro” will comprise 53 full-time and part-time employees, depending on the areas of activity.

Among the collaborators will be a technical director (superior technician trained in the area of ​​social and human sciences), two psychologists, a gerontologist, a psychomotrician, a nutritionist (on a service basis), a nursing coordinator (part-time) , five nurses and a doctor.

From Jornal Madeira