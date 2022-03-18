Road connecting Encumeada to Bica da Cana reopened

This afternoon, the ER 105, which connects Encumeada to Bica da Cana, reopened.

The regional road was one of the roads closed to traffic following the blizzard that covered the high areas of the island earlier this week.

Now that only some snow remains at the top of Pico do Areeiro, the ER 202, between Poiso and Pico do Areeiro, has partially reopened, up to the junction with the forest access road to Eira do Serrado, in the vicinity of Poço da Neve. .

This morning, the final section of the ER 202, between Poço da Neve and Pico do Areeiro and the ER 105 (which has since opened) remained closed.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...