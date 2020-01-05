The Florestas forest area in Calheta has been burning since Saturday afternoon in a fire allegedly controlled by local firefighters but making the population worried.

Calheta Volunteer Firefighters are fighting a forest fire in the Florença area of ​​Calheta. The flames burn in a hard-to-reach area on a forest slope. As Jornal Madeira learns, there are areas of bush that have already been burnt and high voltage cables that can be damaged or destroyed by flames.

Firefighters are fighting the flames in a supposedly controlled fire that has been active since Saturday afternoon. Fighting work continues, but the evolving fire causes some apprehension to the population living nearby, because despite the fact that it seems to be controlled by the firefighters, the flames continue to burn with some intensity.