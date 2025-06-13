Binter relaunches routes from Funchal to the Canary Islands and Marrakesh

Next Saturday, June 14, Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport will receive the first flight of the 2025 summer season, with the direct route between Funchal and Fuerteventura operated by the airline Binter.

The event will be attended by Borja Bethencourt, Binter’s International Communications spokesperson, and Tânia Sardinha, commercial manager on the island, who will participate in the breakfast organized by the company to celebrate the start of the new season.

Its a shame we don’t have direct flights to all the Canaries and Marrakech all year round, or a little more than just the few months of summer.

Like this: Like Loading...