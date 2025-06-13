Madeira Tourism informs about the status of the routes on the official website

Lets hope this works better and in a more simpler way. IFCN are totally useless and never reply to emails.

Madeira Tourism has improved the way information about the status of the Pedestrian Routes Classified by the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) is presented on its official website, making it more accessible and visible, in real time.

This update allows tourists, guides, operators and tourist entertainment companies to have quick, reliable and centralised access to the conditions of the Region’s trails, facilitating the safe and efficient planning of their activities.

The new functionality is integrated into several strategic points on the website – from the home page and information carousels, to the specific pages for each route, search results and interactive map of the hiking section –, allowing users to view, through graphics, which routes are open, restricted or closed, which ensures greater visibility and facilitates navigation. This development translates into a direct contribution to the safety of visitors, to the organization of tour operators and to the promotion of a more fluid, safe and informed experience, reinforcing the digital strategy for promoting Destination Madeira, and also representing an asset for residents and visitors.

The regional secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture and President of the Madeira Promotion Association, Eduardo Jesus, states that this new functionality of VisitMadeira.com “strengthens our commitment to more effective, clear, user-centred communication” and, above all, “highlights the environmental awareness that is increasingly evident in the promotion of the destination”, also reinforced by a guardianship that brings together the three essential areas of regional identity.

“The work that has been carried out in terms of promoting the destination, and which has now been updated, aims to significantly improve the experience of visitors, promote safety in outdoor activities and enhance nature tourism, one of the pillars of our offer”, he says.

The minister also points out that this commitment is not exclusive to the destination portal, and extends to other media used by AP-M, always with the aim of revealing the offer and experiences available. In this context, Eduardo Jesus exemplifies this communication work with the most recent AP-M newsletter, which presents the offer of routes in Porto Santo. “These are steps taken in the digital modernisation of the Madeira destination and in the way we communicate, with rigor and innovation, everything that the Region has to offer”, he adds.

