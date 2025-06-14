Binter Canárias secures 41,000 seats on direct flights to Madeira this summer

This summer, Binter Canárias will offer 41,000 seats on direct flights to and from Madeira. This number does not include the Funchal/Porto Santo route.

The data was revealed yesterday by Borja Bettencourt, Binter’s International Communications spokesperson, at a time that marked the resumption of direct connections with Fuerteventura, with the crew being all female.

Also today, connections to Lanzarote begin.

Both have a weekly frequency, always on Saturday.

On Monday, flights to Tenerife South will resume and on July 7th, weekly connections with Marrakesh will resume.

