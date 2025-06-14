Rubina Leal congratulates Madalena Costa on winning the 2025 Figure Skating World Cup

The president of the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, Rubina Leal, publicly congratulated, this Saturday, the young Madeiran athlete Madalena Costa, for winning the 2025 Figure Skating World Cup, repeating the feat achieved in the years 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Competing in the junior category, in the free skating discipline, for Sporting Club Santacruzense, Madalena Costa once again stood out for her excellence and determination, dominating the long program of the grand final of the Artistic International Series – World Cup 2025, taking place in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Rubina Leal extends her congratulations to the athlete’s family, as well as to her coach Sheila Rodrigues.

The president of the Madeiran parliament also wishes Madalena Costa “the best of luck for the upcoming challenges, namely the World Championship of the sport, scheduled for October, where she will represent the country and the region”.

From Diário Notícias

