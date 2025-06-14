Group of young people attack Asian immigrants in Madeira

A group of four young men are allegedly spreading terror among immigrants working in Madeira.

Several cases of assault have already been made public, but so far the PSP has not been able to identify any of the suspects. This Saturday, a video was released on the internet showing two separate scenes of assaults on immigrants from Nepal and Bangladesh.

The episodes occurred during the day, in public places, in full view of several people.

On the other hand, a Bangladeshi citizen confirmed to JM, also this Saturday, that the videos circulating on social media portray real situations, involving attacks carried out by four young people on immigrants from the aforementioned countries.

The two immigrants interviewed by the newspaper also confirmed that the knife attack on a Bangladeshi citizen, which occurred on June 9, was perpetrated by a member of the same group. The complaint has already been filed with the PSP, which will be investigating the case.

From Jornal Madeira

