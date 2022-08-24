Doca do Cavacas bans bathing again

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The bathing area at Doca do Cavacas, also known as Poças do Gomes, is once again prohibited for swimming. The fourth time since the bathing season started this year.

Rui Cortez, administrator of Frente MarFunchal, told TSF that “the dirt comes from the West zone, passes along Praia Formosa, but accumulates at the dock and that is where the collection is made by the Regional Directorate of Health”. In addition, he explained that “it is a coincidence that it was always on Mondays”, which he suspects may be related to irrigation water discharges that also have dates scheduled to pass the levada. “We still don’t know the origin, we’ve been trying to find out for two months, but the Regional Directorate for the Environment has a strong suspicion that it could be coming from mountain areas, mountains or even closer, from discharges from houses next to levadas. ”.

The official also warned that there are still houses in the Region that do not have sanitation and that are located in the mountains next to the levadas, admitting that he is aware that there are houses that flush the levadas and “everything comes crashing into the sea”.

From Diário Notícias

Previous Article“I WAS THE FIRST TO ARRIVE AND I WILL BE THE LAST TO LEAVE”, PROMISES DJ SIL
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

One Response

  1. I am living in this area and the dirty was also in the other years. The problem from Madeira is there is no canalisation. More visitors more dirty. I was also informed that Pestana Grand canalisation goes direct in the ocean. May be some peole got sick and locals take mor care now for mesuring. We will be not informed for sure. This would be one of priority for the Goverment to clean and not to bring always more people on the Island.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: