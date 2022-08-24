“I WAS THE FIRST TO ARRIVE AND I WILL BE THE LAST TO LEAVE”, PROMISES DJ SIL

Sílvio Freitas, better known as Dj Sil, is one of the names on display for the Festas de São Vicente, which promise to attract thousands to the north coast until next Sunday, August 28th.

In a publication on his official Facebook page, the dj, born in Porto Santo, announced that he was already in the municipality and that this would be his home until the last day of the event. “I was the first to arrive and I will be the last to leave”, he wrote in the caption of the photograph where São Vicente appears in the background.

It should be noted that DJ Sil will perform on a secondary stage, in Praça da Poncha, between today and Saturday, August 27, where the djs Ameriko Nunez (today), Luís Gonçalves (tomorrow, August 25), and Petter Nunez (Friday, August 26). Remember that the company AnimaParty Produções audiovisual, this year, is present in São Vicente, more specifically in Praça da Poncha, with sound and light organized by the Fidy group. From Jornal Madeira

