Three women were injured this morning while traveling on a bus on Estrada João Abel de Freitas, in Funchal.

As far as it was possible to ascertain, the passengers fell after “sudden braking” and had to receive hospital treatment.

The Funchal Firefighters provided assistance to two women who had suspected fractures to the femur and collarbone. The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters helped another passenger who was thrown from the seat.

Two of the victims were 18 years old.

