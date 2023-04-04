Flights arriving.Tobi Hughes·4th April 2023Madeira News All flights have landed successfully this morning despite some waiting in the air for a drop in wind speed. Wind is expected to increase a little this afternoon, so fingers crossed flights will still land. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related