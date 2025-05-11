Access to the Pontinha entrance will be the target of a ‘revolution’

The Madeira Port Authority intends to ‘revolutionise’ the pedestrian and car access to Pontinha. To this end, it commissioned a study, which was awarded to the architecture firm RH+, for a sum of 65 thousand euros. The idea is for the firm to create a project that covers the entire surrounding area from the Harvey-Foster roundabout to the beginning of the tunnel that provides access to the Madeira sea station.

One of the options to be analyzed in the study is the possibility of changing pedestrian access to Pontinha.

From Jornal Madeira

